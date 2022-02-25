Forest Park increasing employee pay 7%-15% as metro Atlanta salaries rise

The City Council of the Clayton County community earlier this week approved a 7% bump in pay for most of Forest Park government’s 220 employees. Public safety workers such as police, fire and emergency medical departments will get 15% increases.

“In order for us to continue the progress that we have generated over the last four years, it is important that we do everything we can to take care of those same individuals who carry out our mission and vision each and every day,” Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler said.