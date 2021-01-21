Food company consolidation reduces Henry County truck traffic

The consolidation of two plants for Ken’s Foods is expected to reduce crosstown traffic in Henry County, the south metro community’s development authority says.
The company, known for its dressings and condiments, is closing its facility off of North McDonough Road to its plant in Midland Industrial Park. The move is expected to take 40 trucks that travel between the two buildings daily off the county’s roads.
Truck traffic in Henry has recently been an issue of debate in the county because of increasing warehouse and distribution center growth, especially along Ga. 155 near the closing facility.
The Henry County Commission is studying whether it should put a one-year moratorium on zoning for new warehouses and distribution centers until leaders can come up with an economic development plan to address traffic congestion.
“We’re very excited about that,” Henry County Development Authority executive director Josh Fenn said at a the commission’s meeting Wednesday. “(This) will bring traffic relief to the 55 corridor.”