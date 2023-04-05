Fledgling service workers union leads job action

He said he loves the job and his co-workers, but believes management doesn’t appreciate what they have.

“The people who work at Waffle House are good people — some of the kindness, hardest-working people, most generous people I’ve ever met,” Green said. “But the company needs to treat people better.”

The action Tuesday was intended to link current union efforts to the final days of King in April, 1968. who had gone to Memphis in April 1968 to support striking workers, said Inez O’Donnell, a union organizer. “He was there to support sanitation workers when he was killed.”

Without roommates, he’d be hard-pressed to pay the rent. Besides the pay, another problem is safety on the job because drivers are sometimes threatened, he said.

The action Tuesday was intended to link current union efforts to the final days of King in April, 1968, when he went to Memphis to support striking workers, said Inez O’Donnell, a union organizer. “He was there to support sanitation workers when he was killed.”