First Gwinnett students return to classrooms Wednesday

A school district spokesman said they have put in new safety measures. Anyone on school property will be required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be made readily available. Desks and tables will be arranged to allow for social distancing as much as possible.

In addition, lunch and recess will be staggered to reduce the amount of children congregating, according to a document on the district website. Custodial staff will more frequently clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces, and school ventilation systems will be “monitored” to ensure they are working properly.

Some teachers have expressed concern that despite these steps, it’s still not safe for them or their students to return. Most classes will be smaller, but it will not be possible for students to remain socially distant at all times on buses and in classrooms, they said.

“I do not feel safe teaching in GCPS under our plan,” Amy Forehand, a first grade teacher, said at last week’s Board of Education meeting. “I am scared for my health. I am scared for my family’s health. I am scared for my colleagues’ health. I am scared for my students’ health,”