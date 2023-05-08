X

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A federal judge has denied Victor Hill’s request to remain free pending appeal of his conviction, paving the way for the former Clayton County sheriff to be incarcerated next Monday in an Arkansas prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross, who presided over Hill’s trial, said Friday that she did not think that arguments made by the ex-lawman’s legal team would “present substantial questions of law that might change the outcome of his conviction upon appeal,” according to documents filed with the court.

Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees of the Clayton County Jail by ordering them strapped to restraint chairs as punishment. The chairs can only lawfully be used to prevent detainees from harming themselves or others.

Ross sentenced Hill in March to 18 months in prison, six years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Credit: Lauren Lacy for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Lauren Lacy for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Attorneys for Hill filed an appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta days after his sentencing, arguing in part that Hill had not been warned that strapping the men in the chairs was illegal. The appeal also argues that prosecutors failed to establish that use of the chairs lacked a non-punitive purpose.

The appeal says the judge erred in pushing the jury to continue deliberating after the forewoman said they were deadlocked because of concerns over the cognitive abilities of one juror. Despite Hill’s team repeatedly calling for a mistrial, the attorneys said Ross summoned the juror into the courtroom and, after receiving affirmation from him that he could continue, instructed the jury to return to deliberations.

The jury soon convicted Hill on six of the seven counts before them.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

“The Court finds that none of the three (3) arguments Defendant identifies in his motion for bond pending appeal present substantial questions of law that might change the outcome of his conviction upon appeal. For the same reasons, Defendant fails to present any support for his request to continue his self-surrender date,” Ross said in her order.

Hill is expected to turn himself in to FCI Forrest City in Forrest City, Arkansas, by noon on May 15. The federal bureau of prisons describes FCI Forrest City as “a low-security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Molly Emerson Pratt

DOWNEY: Keep the flowers and give teachers resources and power5h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
5h ago

Credit: AP

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
3h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
4h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
4h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: How good are the Braves? We’re about to see
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lynne Anderson

Lynne Anderson returns to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as weekend editor
1h ago
Georgia commissioner overseeing Medicaid to step down
Clayton County severs ties on $800M Roman Construction project
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
3h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top