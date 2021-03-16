Federal grand jury investigating former DA Paul Howard

As previously reported, the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington subpoenaed records of communications between the DA’s Office and the city regarding the $250,000 payouts to PPP. The Justice Department lawyers told the city and DA’s office to turn over those records and other documents last October.

The DA’s Office has fully complied with the requests for documents, Garland said.

“These payments were completely lawful,” Howard said in a statement issued in September in response to the Justice Department subpoenas. “I will cooperate fully with this investigation and am confident my actions do not violate any state or federal law.”

In a runoff election held in August, Fani Willis, a former prosecutor who once worked for Howard, unseated the six-term incumbent with almost 72 percent of the vote.

In 2014, Howard told the city of Atlanta he believed he was not being paid enough through his state salary and a county supplement. (He was making about $158,000 at the time and he was making about $175,000 when he left office.)

He asked the city to give him an $81,259 salary supplement to increase his annual pay to $239,500. The city refused, but it ultimately sent PPP the two checks totaling $250,000, the lion’s share of which ultimately made its way to Howard’s bank account.

The arrangement appeared to be questionable because state law says only counties — not a nonprofit — can supplement a DA’s state salary.

Just days before being thumped in the runoff election, Howard agreed to pay a $6,500 state ethics fine for failing to disclose his role as CEO in two nonprofits, one of them being PPP, on annual state filing reports.