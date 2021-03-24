Fayetteville Municipal Court offering warrant amnesty program

The Municipal Court of the city of Fayetteville plans to offer a warrant amnesty program for four days next month.
The Fayette County city said this week that the amnesty offer will run from April 5-9 and is available to “individuals facing arrest and other penalties due to delinquent traffic tickets, city ordinance or misdemeanor violations.”
Fayetteville is offering the amnesty to “ensure we have licensed and lawful drivers on city streets,” the city wrote in a press release. “We want to work with the public to reach these goals in innovative and amenable ways. This program creates an opportunity for people to voluntarily resolve outstanding cases in a fair and efficient manner.”
Probation warrants also are eligible for the program, but only if the accused has a cash bond, the city said. Under that circumstance, the accused should contact probation by March 31 and schedule a date that he or she will go to court and have the warrant fee waived.
Defendants who have signed up to plead guilty can pay their fine in person or online anytime April 5-9. The record will reflect no warrant and a disposition of guilt, Fayetteville said. Those wanting a Nolo or Pre-Trial Diversion plea will need to be scheduled for court.
The amnesty program is available to individuals with citations issued before Jan. 1, 2021. Drivers can sign-up on the court website (www.Fayetteville-GA.gov/Court), over the phone or in person to receive a court date. Registration ends March 31 and Municipal Court sessions will be held weekdays at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.