Fayetteville Municipal Court offering warrant amnesty program

The Fayette County city said this week that the amnesty offer will run from April 5-9 and is available to “individuals facing arrest and other penalties due to delinquent traffic tickets, city ordinance or misdemeanor violations.”

Fayetteville is offering the amnesty to “ensure we have licensed and lawful drivers on city streets,” the city wrote in a press release. “We want to work with the public to reach these goals in innovative and amenable ways. This program creates an opportunity for people to voluntarily resolve outstanding cases in a fair and efficient manner.”