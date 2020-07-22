Fayetteville mixed-use development Pinewood Forest expands

More than 180 new single-family, canopy and tiny houses are coming to Pinewood Forest, the 235-acre mixed-use development in Fayetteville.
The developer announced Monday that it’s beginning the second phase of construction on the master-planned community, which is being built across the street from Pinewood Atlanta Studios. Pinewood Atlanta is the shooting site of Marvel movies such as “Black Panther,” “Ant-Man,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”
“We are excited to continue the intentional growth of Pinewood Forest,” Pinewood Forest President Rob Parker said in a release. “Just like the rest of our community, these homes are intended to provide a simpler way of living for our residents, so they have more time to enjoy experiences and build relationships.”
Pinewood Forest launched in late 2016 as a new mini-city of sorts for Fayetteville, complete with plans for a movie theater, restaurants, boutique hotels, retail and office space. It has been notable for use of environmentally friendly building materials and for constructing smaller homes than are typical in Fayette County.
The new phase of single-family homes, which will cost about $550,000 and up, will feature around 1,200- to 2,600-square-feet and two- to four bedrooms. Larger family homes in a gated portion of the community will go for $1 million to $3 million, the developer said.
Canopy houses will average about 1,200 square feet and cost in the high $400,000s. The tiny or micro-homes slated for construction will be about 535 square feet with prices beginning in the mid $200,000s.