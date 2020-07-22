Fayetteville mixed-use development Pinewood Forest expands

The developer announced Monday that it’s beginning the second phase of construction on the master-planned community, which is being built across the street from Pinewood Atlanta Studios. Pinewood Atlanta is the shooting site of Marvel movies such as “Black Panther,” “Ant-Man,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

“We are excited to continue the intentional growth of Pinewood Forest,” Pinewood Forest President Rob Parker said in a release. “Just like the rest of our community, these homes are intended to provide a simpler way of living for our residents, so they have more time to enjoy experiences and build relationships.”