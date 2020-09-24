Fayette County Schools set December graduation date

The district has set 6 p.m. Dec. 18 as the time and date for commencement exercises for seniors from the 2019-2020 academic year, whose graduations were derailed by COVID-19. Dec. 19 has been set as a backup date in the case of inclement weather.

“Graduation is a monumental milestone for high school seniors and their families," the district said in an announcement on its website. "Fayette County Public Schools realizes the importance of celebrating this great achievement.