Fayette County Schools set December graduation date

Graduation is back on for the class of 2020 in Fayette County Schools.
The district has set 6 p.m. Dec. 18 as the time and date for commencement exercises for seniors from the 2019-2020 academic year, whose graduations were derailed by COVID-19. Dec. 19 has been set as a backup date in the case of inclement weather.
“Graduation is a monumental milestone for high school seniors and their families," the district said in an announcement on its website. "Fayette County Public Schools realizes the importance of celebrating this great achievement.
"Although we were not able to hold in-person graduations earlier due to high levels of COVID-19 cases in our community, we remained committed to providing our 2020 graduates with the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas as soon as it was safe to do so,” the district said.
The school system had planned to hold the ceremonies in August, but postponed them because of the pandemic. It has moved forward because of falling infection numbers, Fayette County leaders said.
The graduations are scheduled to take place at each school’s stadium, the district said. The dates are for commencement only and there will be no senior activities.