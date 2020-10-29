Fayette County Schools pitches Pre-K openings

Fayette County Schools leaders say they have pre-K spots available for parents who haven’t yet made education plans for their youngest tykes.
Openings are available at Inman, Fayetteville and Sara Harp elementary schools, the district says. It advised interested parents to reach out to the schools for registration.
Districts across the metro area and state have struggled to fill pre-K slot because of concerns about COVID-19. Adding to that problem are concerns that schools could lose state funding because of a financial distribution formula that ties support to attendance numbers.