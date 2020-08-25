Fayette County Schools appoints Patterson superintendent

Jonathan Patterson, an associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional support for Gwinnett County Public Schools, was named superintendent of Fayette County Schools on Monday.
Patterson will take over for Superintendent Jody Barrow, who announced his retirement in February and had hoped to be replaced by June 30. Barrow postponed his retirement in May to help guide the school system through the impact of COVID-19.
Patterson will take on the superintendent duties Oct. 1.
“Fayette is a special place, as you know,” Patterson told board members. “I want to thank you for the confidence you have shown me through this process. It’s confirmed what I already thought and that is, this is an excellent community with an outstanding track record of getting great results for our students.”