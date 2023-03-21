Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up

The executive director of a shelter for teenagers and her son were arrested last week on several charges, including child molestation and failure to report the crime, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
On March 15, the department’s Human Trafficking Unit received an anonymous tip about possible sexual misconduct at the Rainbow House Inc. in Jonesboro. An investigation found that a Rainbow House employee, Caleb Randolph, 25, had allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with at least one child who had been placed at the facility.
Police said Randolph is the son of the facility’s executive director, Mia Chanel Kimber, 55. The investigation found that Kimber and Monica Jones, 53, the program director at Rainbow House, both failed to report Randolph’s alleged misconduct to law enforcement officials. Instead, police say the women tried to cover up the incident, resulting in the victim being removed from the facility based on false allegations.
Police say Randolph was initially fired as a result of the alleged incident, then re-hired less than two weeks later, and was allowed to interact with teenagers until his arrest on March 16 on charges of child molestation, statutory rape and other charges. Mia Kimber was arrested March 18 and Monica Jones on March 20, both charged with being a party to a crime and failure to report a crime.
While a police press release didn’t specify when the sexual assault took place, according to a document obtained by WSB-TV, Kimber was “party to a crime” on Sept. 1, 2022.
In 2022, District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley was appointed to the board chair of the Rainbow House Inc., according to a county press release. The DA’s office didn’t immediately answer a request for comment, but WSB reported that Mosley has recused herself from the case and that it will be handled instead by the state Attorney General Chris Carr.
According to its Facebook page, Rainbow House Inc. provides temporary shelter for abused, neglected, and abandoned children.
Last July, Mia Kimber told WABE that the 30-year-old shelter was short of staff. Kimber told a reporter then that the home housed youth ages 12 to 17 and that it was full with 20 teens staying in the shelter.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests could be forthcoming, according to Clayton police.
