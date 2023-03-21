Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up

On March 15, the department’s Human Trafficking Unit received an anonymous tip about possible sexual misconduct at the Rainbow House Inc. in Jonesboro. An investigation found that a Rainbow House employee, Caleb Randolph, 25, had allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with at least one child who had been placed at the facility.

Police said Randolph is the son of the facility’s executive director, Mia Chanel Kimber, 55. The investigation found that Kimber and Monica Jones, 53, the program director at Rainbow House, both failed to report Randolph’s alleged misconduct to law enforcement officials. Instead, police say the women tried to cover up the incident, resulting in the victim being removed from the facility based on false allegations.