Druid Hills Road bridge near I-85 to reopen by Wednesday morning

A new North Druid Hills Road bridge over North Fork Peachtree Creek should reopen early Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation says.

GDOT closed Druid Hills Road between Buford Highway and West Druid Hills Drive for 90 days as part of its larger reconstruction of the I-85 interchange at Druid Hills Road. Weather permitting, the stretch of road will reopen before Wednesday morning’s commute.

The reopened bridge will have three lanes open in each direction, plus pedestrian access on the bridge’s south side. Construction will continue as GDOT adds a fourth lane in each direction, plus a sidewalk on the north side.