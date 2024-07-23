Metro Atlanta

Druid Hills Road bridge near I-85 to reopen by Wednesday morning

Motorists were greeted Monday morning, April 29, 2024 with the North Druid Hills Road bridge over North Fork Peachtree Creek closed for 90 days while the Georgia Department of Transportation works on replacing the bridge between I-85 and Buford Highway. The bridge is expected to reopen before Wednesday morning's commute. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

1 hour ago

A new North Druid Hills Road bridge over North Fork Peachtree Creek should reopen early Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation says.

GDOT closed Druid Hills Road between Buford Highway and West Druid Hills Drive for 90 days as part of its larger reconstruction of the I-85 interchange at Druid Hills Road. Weather permitting, the stretch of road will reopen before Wednesday morning’s commute.

The reopened bridge will have three lanes open in each direction, plus pedestrian access on the bridge’s south side. Construction will continue as GDOT adds a fourth lane in each direction, plus a sidewalk on the north side.

The bridge replacement is part of the larger I-85 interchange project, which is expected to be finished in 2025.

