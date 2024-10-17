Metro Atlanta

Did you seen the full moon over Atlanta? It’s super!

The supermoon illuminates the evening sky above Decatur Square in downtown Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The supermoon illuminates the evening sky above Decatur Square in downtown Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinez@ajc.com)
By
30 minutes ago

If the night seems brighter near you, look up. The full moon on Wednesday marks the third of four consecutive supermoons, and it’s the brightest by a small margin.

The moon is closer, relatively to Earth, making it a supermoon that may seem bigger and brighter than the supermoons in August and September, The Associated Press reported. It will reach its full lunar phase Thursday.

The bright moon is also accompanied by a visiting comet, Comet C/2023 A3, visible just after sunset in the western sky that should be around, weather permitting, through the end of October.

Not to mention that it’s good for making moon shadows on the landscapes below.

ExploreBrrr! Frosty weather ahead for Atlanta and the Georgia mountains
An attempt at a moon-shadow selfie by the photographer and his canine assistant in Cherokee County on Wednesday. (Brian O'Shea / brian.oshea@ajc.com)

Credit: Brian O'Shea

icon to expand image

Credit: Brian O'Shea

Another view from Decatur. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

About the Author

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

October's supermoon pairs with a comet for a special nighttime spectacle
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What's behind the northern lights that dazzled the sky farther south than normal
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Want to follow election results like a pro? Here's what to watch in key states
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA seeks to reinstate criminal charges against Trump in Georgia election...
How and when to cover plants during cold weather
Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far