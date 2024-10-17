Did you seen the full moon over Atlanta? It’s super!

If the night seems brighter near you, look up. The full moon on Wednesday marks the third of four consecutive supermoons, and it’s the brightest by a small margin.

The moon is closer, relatively to Earth, making it a supermoon that may seem bigger and brighter than the supermoons in August and September, The Associated Press reported. It will reach its full lunar phase Thursday.

The bright moon is also accompanied by a visiting comet, Comet C/2023 A3, visible just after sunset in the western sky that should be around, weather permitting, through the end of October.