Dickens defends closed-door training center meeting

On the steps of City Hall, the mayor announced that task force members told the mayor’s office how they would like to proceed.

“This task force just got started and we asked them how they would like to be open to the press,” he said. “And quite frankly, a lot of these individuals expressed today that they were scared.”

However, a list of the task force members’ names and associations has already been publicly shared, undermining the case for secrecy.

Dickens pushed back against the criticism and noted that while the meetings of the former citizen advisory group were available to the public, the new task force doesn’t share that accessibility.

“These individuals that have decided to serve our city, they get to determine how they like to be addressed and how they would like to be in front of the media if they so choose,” he said, but he did not address access for the public.

Meetings of government committees are generally required to be open to the public in Georgia, but there are some exceptions allowed under state law. The city’s legal justification for closing the task force meetings to the public was not immediately clear, and Dickens did not provide further explanation Wednesday.

Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP, said that several task force members voiced concern over the lack of transparency at the meeting just hours before the press conference.

“I am concerned that the media or community was not given a full view of proceedings of the task force,” Griggs, who is a member of the task force, told the AJC.

During his remarks, Dickens said that he wanted to keep community input at the front of conversations surrounding the training facility, and doubled-down on plans for construction.

“Let me be clear to you today that the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is moving forward because we need it,” he said, adding that the city’s public safety officers are in dire need of such a facility.

“Every part of this project has been scrutinized and has been found to be fully compliant with the law and all environmental protection requirements,” he said.

Dickens was joined by Young, a former Atlanta mayor, who also described the city’s need for enhanced public safety resources. Young recalled fighting crime, human trafficking and a rampant drug trade while he was in office in the 1980s.

“We have always taken the leadership and tried to figure out peaceful answers that develop the entire community and that all of us can be proud of,” he said. “That’s what we’re setting up this training center for.”