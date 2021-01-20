DeKalb school principal honors Inauguration Day in costume

A DeKalb County Schools principal used YouTube, a costume, and a reading book to honor the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Swaying from a rocking chair with a library in the background, Shadow Rock Elementary School principal Ethan Suber read from “This Little President: A Presidential Primer” for his students on Wednesday.
The school leader in the nearly four-minute video donned colonial attire as he provided a virtual story time using the rhyming book.
“Anything can happen in the USA. Hey, maybe you’ll be president someday,” Suber said, pointing toward the camera.
Referencing the school’s mascot, he wished his students a “Happy Inauguration Day, Eagles.”
The DeKalb County School District said on Twitter that Suber read from the book to honor the inauguration of the nation’s 46th president.