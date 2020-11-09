DeKalb County Schools launches ‘Black Lives Matter’ week

The school system on Monday launched “Black Lives Matter at DeKalb Schools Week of Action 2020,” which includes five days of events and school-based instructional activities.

“DeKalb County School District is a diverse school district and we celebrate that beautiful diversity in every way,” Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in a news release. “Black Lives Matter at DeKalb Schools Week of Action 2020 gives our scholars and staff an opportunity to recognize the positive images for our students in our communities while speaking out against racial and social injustices in our communities.”