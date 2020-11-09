DeKalb County Schools launches ‘Black Lives Matter’ week

DeKalb County Schools says it hopes to engage with students and parents around social justice issues this week.
The school system on Monday launched “Black Lives Matter at DeKalb Schools Week of Action 2020,” which includes five days of events and school-based instructional activities.
“DeKalb County School District is a diverse school district and we celebrate that beautiful diversity in every way,” Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in a news release. “Black Lives Matter at DeKalb Schools Week of Action 2020 gives our scholars and staff an opportunity to recognize the positive images for our students in our communities while speaking out against racial and social injustices in our communities.”
Events will include a social media celebration of historically Black colleges and universities today, focus on Black-owned businesses in DeKalb County on Tuesday, a “My Black is Beautiful Unity Day” on Wednesday and a student-led panel discussion on Thursday.
“In today’s society, the Black Lives Matter Movement represents a visual representation of what our ancestors fought for throughout history,” DeKalb Board of Education member Diijon DaCosta said. “Our ancestors fought for justice, freedom, equality, and change, which benefits minorities and people of color. We must continue to build on their legacy by being involved, staying informed, and choosing to let our voices be heard.”