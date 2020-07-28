DeKalb County again extends temporary ban on dollar stores

“We have actually made great progress on that data,” Baker said.

Viviane Ernstes, the county attorney, said the GSU researchers will present the commissioners with a final report with their findings. Then, the officials could draft legislation to permanently regulate dollar stores.

Ernstes said the county could take a “two-pronged approach” to regulate small-box stores and incentivize “appropriate development in areas that need that kind of development.”

GSU researcher Dean Dabney is leading the study and plans to look into the impact of dollar stores on crime, property values and the local economy.

A customer leaves the Dollar Tree at the intersection of Covington Highway and DeKalb Medical Parkway, where three different brand dollar stores are located in a half-mile radius. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

The ban defines the businesses as retail stores of less than 16,000 square feet that sell convenience shopping goods at a price lower than traditional establishments. Critics say the stores disproportionately impact Black neighborhoods and contribute to food insecurity by discouraging larger grocery stores from opening nearby.

Across DeKalb, there are about 70 dollar stores selling discount goods, packaged foods and limited cold or frozen groceries.

Stonecrest, one of DeKalb’s largest cities, has about 54,000 residents served by nearly a dozen dollar stores. In November, the city passed a total ban on future small box discount stores.

When the county first extended its moratorium, Dollar General said in a statement that it was “engaged in constructive conversations” with DeKalb commissioners.

“Dollar General has been proud to serve area residents and help them save more on everyday products,” the statement said. “We look forward to continuing to do so and hope to expand our investment in the county again soon.”

