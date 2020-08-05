Decatur’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural to be a community project

Explore DeKalb County declares racism a public health crisis

Three artists have been hired, and each has submitted general concepts for the word they’re tasked with. But the idea will be for those artists — Sharanda Wilburn, George F. Baker III and Petie Parker — to essentially outline the mural and then help interested community members fill in the gaps.

“A paint-by-numbers type situation,” said city Commissioner Lesa Meyer, who led the planning effort.