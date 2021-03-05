Dacula might shrink its city limits to make way for new homes

At its March meeting, the Dacula City Council accepted an application for de-annexing about 13.6 acres of land from its city limits. If approved, the land sandwiched between Sugarloaf Parkway and Alcovy Road will become part of unincorporated Gwinnett County, with Dacula giving up its responsibility over it.

Sitting on the edge of the city limits, the land will be used by Marietta-based Manor Restorations LLC to build 24 single-family homes, each priced at about $300,000. The new homes would be part of a larger residential development, which will add more than 140 total homes on about 65 acres of land.