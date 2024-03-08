Crowded field for DeKalb CEO, commissioner races

Johnson has represented Southwest DeKalb’s District 3 since 2002. He has a background in public health and has served as president of the National Association of Counties.

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson was first elected in 2018 to the Super District 7 seat representing the eastern half of the county. She was a media executive before taking public office.

Current CEO Michael Thurmond is term-limited. Thurmond hasn’t shared what he plans to do after he leaves office but has said he doesn’t think his time in politics is over.

Several county commissioner seats are also on the ballot and contested.

In District 1, which covers the northern part of DeKalb, Commissioner Robert Patrick faces a challenge from Andy Yeoman, a Doraville council member.

In District 4, four have qualified in the race to succeed Bradshaw: Lance Hammonds, Chakira Johnson, Gabrielle Rogers and Rita Scott. Hammonds is a real estate agent and president of the DeKalb County branch of the NAACP. Chakira Johnson is a city engineer for the city of South Fulton. Rogers is a marketing director. Scott represents DeKalb on MARTA’s board of directors.

In District 5, which covers Southeast DeKalb, Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is being challenged by Gina Smith Mangham. Mangham is an attorney.

In District 6, a super district that covers the western half of the county, Commissioner Ted Terry is running unopposed.

The following candidates also qualified:

Chief Magistrate: Incumbent Berryl Anderson is running unopposed.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Debra DeBerry is running unopposed.

Sheriff: Incumbent Melody Maddox is running unopposed.

Solicitor General: Incumbent Donna Coleman-Stribling is running unopposed.

Tax Commissioner: Incumbent Irvin Johnson is running unopposed.

Several state court judges’ seats are also on the ballot.

Three people qualified for the seat currently held by Judge Wayne Purdom, who is not seeking re-election: Mecca Anderson, Yolanda Mack and Dionne McGee.

Judge Ana Maria Martinez is facing a challenge from Tyshawn Yvonne Jackson.

Judges Charles Bailey, Mike Jacobs, Kiesha Storey, Ronald Bernard Ramsey and Brian Ross are each running unopposed.

Probate Court Judge Bedelia Hargrove is running unopposed.