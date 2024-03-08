Metro Atlanta

Crowded field for DeKalb CEO, commissioner races

A person walks outside Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon in Dekalb on Monday, Feb 19, 2024. Three commissioners are vying to be DeKalb's next chief executive officer.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A person walks outside Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon in Dekalb on Monday, Feb 19, 2024. Three commissioners are vying to be DeKalb's next chief executive officer.
By
0 minutes ago

Three county commissioners will face off to be DeKalb County’s next chief executive officer.

Democrats Steve Bradshaw, Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson all qualified for the May 21 primary. No Republicans filed to run, giving whichever Democrat wins an uncontested path to the job.

Bradshaw currently represents District 4, which covers a swath of central DeKalb stretching from Decatur to Stone Mountain. First elected to the commission in 2016, Bradshaw is a former U.S. Army officer who has worked as a business development executive and adjunct college professor.

Johnson has represented Southwest DeKalb’s District 3 since 2002. He has a background in public health and has served as president of the National Association of Counties.

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson was first elected in 2018 to the Super District 7 seat representing the eastern half of the county. She was a media executive before taking public office.

Current CEO Michael Thurmond is term-limited. Thurmond hasn’t shared what he plans to do after he leaves office but has said he doesn’t think his time in politics is over.

ExploreLISTEN: Will DeKalb’s CEO run for Georgia governor?

Several county commissioner seats are also on the ballot and contested.

In District 1, which covers the northern part of DeKalb, Commissioner Robert Patrick faces a challenge from Andy Yeoman, a Doraville council member.

In District 4, four have qualified in the race to succeed Bradshaw: Lance Hammonds, Chakira Johnson, Gabrielle Rogers and Rita Scott. Hammonds is a real estate agent and president of the DeKalb County branch of the NAACP. Chakira Johnson is a city engineer for the city of South Fulton. Rogers is a marketing director. Scott represents DeKalb on MARTA’s board of directors.

In District 5, which covers Southeast DeKalb, Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is being challenged by Gina Smith Mangham. Mangham is an attorney.

In District 6, a super district that covers the western half of the county, Commissioner Ted Terry is running unopposed.

The following candidates also qualified:

  • Chief Magistrate: Incumbent Berryl Anderson is running unopposed.
  • Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Debra DeBerry is running unopposed.
  • Sheriff: Incumbent Melody Maddox is running unopposed.
  • Solicitor General: Incumbent Donna Coleman-Stribling is running unopposed.
  • Tax Commissioner: Incumbent Irvin Johnson is running unopposed.

Several state court judges’ seats are also on the ballot.

  • Three people qualified for the seat currently held by Judge Wayne Purdom, who is not seeking re-election: Mecca Anderson, Yolanda Mack and Dionne McGee.
  • Judge Ana Maria Martinez is facing a challenge from Tyshawn Yvonne Jackson.
  • Judges Charles Bailey, Mike Jacobs, Kiesha Storey, Ronald Bernard Ramsey and Brian Ross are each running unopposed.

Probate Court Judge Bedelia Hargrove is running unopposed.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid23m ago

Credit: AP

TSA to try out self-screening prototype from company with Marietta HQ
14m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
34m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
40m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
40m ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Cobb County candidates qualify to run for office in 2024 election
3m ago
Sheriff, tax commissioner, county commission races draw primary rivalries
3h ago
Atlanta only holdout on paying for county animal control
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
6h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue