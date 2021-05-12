Cracker Barrel to hire 700 workers at Cobb, Gwinnett job fairs

Cracker Barrel is trying to hire new workers for its metro Atlanta locations, like other employers across Georgia.
The homestyle restaurant chain will hold two jobs fairs in Gwinnett and Cobb counties, hoping to hire more than 700 full- and part-time workers at all experience levels.
The Gwinnett job fair will be held 4-9 p.m. Friday at Coolray Field on Buford Drive. The Cobb job fair will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at The Avenue East Cobb on Roswell Road.
Open positions at the chain’s 24 metro Atlanta locations include everything from servers and hosts to retail associates, kitchen staff and management positions.
Pay varies by location, job function and previous experience, said Clint Lautenschleger, vice president of human resources field services for Cracker Barrel. Lautenschleger did not provide specific pay ranges, but he said the company offers “highly competitive pay” across all positions.