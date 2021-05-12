Cracker Barrel to hire 700 workers at Cobb, Gwinnett job fairs

The homestyle restaurant chain will hold two jobs fairs in Gwinnett and Cobb counties, hoping to hire more than 700 full- and part-time workers at all experience levels.

The Gwinnett job fair will be held 4-9 p.m. Friday at Coolray Field on Buford Drive. The Cobb job fair will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at The Avenue East Cobb on Roswell Road.