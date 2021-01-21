COVID-19 questions to be answered at Gwinnett summit

Medical experts will answer top-of-mind questions related to COVID-19 vaccines during a virtual online summit on Jan. 27.
Public health experts from the state will join local medical professionals via video conference from 8-9:30 a.m. to discuss the cost of vaccines and how they work, vaccine distribution plans and herd immunity. The speakers will also explain new COVID-19 strains, hospital capacity and the best health practices for the public to follow during the pandemic.
The summit is hosted by Gwinnett Cares, an organization formed at the beginning of the pandemic by various county stakeholders to provide the community with a go-to place for COVID-19 resources. The event is free and open to the public, and anyone interested in attending the Q&A can register at https://bit.ly/35mcJpF. It will also be broadcasted on Gwinnett Cares’ Facebook page.
This will be the organization’s third summit, in which it seeks to educate Gwinnett County residents on the latest COVID-19 developments every other month, said Paige Havens, marketing and community relations consultant for Gwinnett Cares.
Guest speakers for the Jan. 27 event:
- Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner – Georgia Department of Public Health
- Dr. Clifford McDonald, Chief Medical Officer, COVID-19 Emergency Response – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Dr. Audrey Arona, District Health Director – Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments
- Dr. Carlton Buchanan, Chairman, Gwinnett Emergency Specialists – Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Duluth