COVID-19 questions to be answered at Gwinnett summit

Public health experts from the state will join local medical professionals via video conference from 8-9:30 a.m. to discuss the cost of vaccines and how they work, vaccine distribution plans and herd immunity. The speakers will also explain new COVID-19 strains, hospital capacity and the best health practices for the public to follow during the pandemic.

The summit is hosted by Gwinnett Cares, an organization formed at the beginning of the pandemic by various county stakeholders to provide the community with a go-to place for COVID-19 resources. The event is free and open to the public, and anyone interested in attending the Q&A can register at https://bit.ly/35mcJpF. It will also be broadcasted on Gwinnett Cares’ Facebook page.