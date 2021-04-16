Countertop company brings 50 jobs to Gwinnett County

The countertop company Quartz Depot is opening its headquarters in Gwinnett County, bringing 50 jobs.
Quartz Depot is investing $3 million in Gwinnett, with two industrial warehouses. One building will be used for countertop manufacturing and fabrication, while the second will be used as Quartz Depot’s showroom and distribution center.
The CEO, Chao Gao, said in a statement that he looks forward to growing the company in the county.
Quartz Depot is renovating two warehouse buildings on Wilwat Drive outside Norcross and the company has invested in new inventory and machinery. The new facility is already operating.
“Manufacturing is an integral part of the fabric of the Gwinnett business community, and the growth of strong companies like Quartz Depot Inc. is always good news,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement.