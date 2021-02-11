Coronavirus, elections topics at town hall with Gwinnett officials

“I do not like that getting a vaccine appointment feels like winning the lottery,” she said.

The elected officials also handled questions about fireworks late in the night — “It’s not illegal, but we can be responsible with it,” Hendrickson said — and drag racing. They talked about the importance of transit in traffic mitigation as more homes are built. And they said it could cost $1 billion to expand sewer service to areas that use septic systems.

Blair, the school board chair, said accreditation was on track and wouldn’t be an issue. Clark said she was concerned about a spate of election-related bills that she said are “not about fraud.”

“This is about not liking the outcome of an election,” she said.

To watch the full town hall, see https://bit.ly/3d2upLs.