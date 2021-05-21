Tabloid found in driveways, home mailboxes in north Fulton

“A Milton Mom of Two” said the votes likely weren’t counted for people who cast their ballot at the city library in the Georgia runoff election.

The publication included no information on who is publishing the paper. Little information on the publication was found online. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution emailed questions about The Pamphleteer to an email address found on the publication. An emailed response said the paper is in various cities and anonymity supports it stance.

“We don’t seek recognition or gain of any kind, only objectivity and honest transparency in information,” an unidentified person said of the content.

The AJC couldn’t verify if a Twitter account called The Pamphleteer is related to the north Fulton publication. That account holder appears to be based in New York with a Twitter description that reads in part, “Mocking and laughing at lefties are my best weapons.”

Conservative radio talk show host John Fredericks criticized the anonymous person behind the north Fulton Pamphleteer and said he was unaware of the publication before the AJC contacted him.

“I don’t endorse anything where the person can’t put their name to it,” said Fredericks who operates the conservative station WMLB-AM/1690 in Atlanta.

“Why are you putting out third party negative ads?” he said of The Pamphleteer. “Have the guts to put your name on it.”