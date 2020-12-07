Comcast to aid 80 Black Atlanta businesses with tech, consulting

In what it calls Comcast Rise, the Philadelphia-based company plans to spend millions helping Black-owned companies that it says have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, including restaurants, salons and professional services. Rise is part of Comcast’s $100 million diversity, equity and inclusion initiative it launched last summer in the wake of protests over racial and economic justices.

Metro Atlanta-area businesses getting help include Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar in Marietta, which Comcast will help supply media services, and Atlanta skincare company Harlem Zen, which will receive Comcast consulting support.