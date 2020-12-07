Comcast to aid 80 Black Atlanta businesses with tech, consulting

Cable giant Comcast has pledged to help 80 small Black-owned businesses in metro Atlanta with consulting, media and creative production services over the coming year.
In what it calls Comcast Rise, the Philadelphia-based company plans to spend millions helping Black-owned companies that it says have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, including restaurants, salons and professional services. Rise is part of Comcast’s $100 million diversity, equity and inclusion initiative it launched last summer in the wake of protests over racial and economic justices.
Metro Atlanta-area businesses getting help include Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar in Marietta, which Comcast will help supply media services, and Atlanta skincare company Harlem Zen, which will receive Comcast consulting support.
“We are thrilled to support Black-owned small businesses here in Atlanta through the Comcast RISE program,” Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs in a press release. “This program was created with the intention of helping small businesses impacted by the pandemic navigate this very challenging time.”