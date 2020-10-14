Comcast launches effort to support Black businesses.

The Philadelphia-based cable giant on Tuesday launched Comcast Rise, which is designed to help small businesses jumpstart their operations as the nation struggles with the impact of COVID-19. The program will offer the companies grants, technical help and media campaigns to drive growth and sustain positive performance.

"There’s this old saying, ‘When America catches a cold, Black America catches pneumonia,’ " Ron Busby, president and CEO of U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., said in a release. "Black businesses, which never recovered from the great recession, have been ravaged by COVID-19 with Black-owned businesses twice as likely to close as their white counterparts.