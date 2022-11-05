Coca-Cola will offer buyouts in coming months, number unspecified

That chapter includes changes — implicitly reductions — in the workforce, said the spokeswoman.

Job cuts are in the air, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation. That effort has depended on the central bank’s steady hikes to short-term interest rates, which have already sent much of the housing market into a tailspin.

Several large companies have announced layoffs, although overall, the economy added 261,000 jobs in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. That was the slowest monthly growth since late 2020. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% and the share of working-age people in the workforce declined.

“Over the last few months, the job market has consistently signaled that it is cooling,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist for Glassdoor, a job listing and research site.

Plans for the buyouts were first reported by Bloomberg news.

Shares of Coca-Cola on Wall Street closed at $59.26 a share on Friday, edging up 48 cents on the day. Within the past year, company shares have traded between a low of $52.30 last December and a high of $66.21 in April.

During the past month, Coke’s highest closing price was $60.78 on Oct. 28.

Last year, Coke revenues were $38.7 billion. During its most recent quarter, reported last week, revenues were $11 billion. The company said at the time that it expected improved results in the coming year.