Cobb veterans memorial moves forward with county MOU

Cobb Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday with the non-profit spearheading construction of a veterans memorial on Fairground Street in Marietta, opening the door for the final phase of fundraising.
Last year, the commission approved $250,000 in seed money for the project in a split vote that reflected disagreements over oversight and administration of the project, which will be owned by the county but funded mainly through private donations to the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation.
The memorial is estimated to cost a total of $3.5 million. The centerpiece will be a 125-foot obelisk with a star-shaped base rising to a point. The design calls for engraved granite walls on either side dedicated to the different branches of the military, as well as a space engraved with personal photos, letters and memorabilia from individual veterans.
“This memorandum of understanding is the last piece of the puzzle that the foundation needs to go out and start raising funds,” said Cobb parks director Jimmy Gisi, who negotiated the agreement on behalf of the county.
The MOU is for 10 years with four 10-year renewable options, and county procurement policies will be used in all of the construction, he said.
“No bids will be solicited until appropriate funding is provided to the county by the foundation,” Gisi said.
The agreement passed unanimously, five to zero.