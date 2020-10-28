Cobb veterans memorial moves forward with county MOU

Last year, the commission approved $250,000 in seed money for the project in a split vote that reflected disagreements over oversight and administration of the project, which will be owned by the county but funded mainly through private donations to the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The memorial is estimated to cost a total of $3.5 million. The centerpiece will be a 125-foot obelisk with a star-shaped base rising to a point. The design calls for engraved granite walls on either side dedicated to the different branches of the military, as well as a space engraved with personal photos, letters and memorabilia from individual veterans.