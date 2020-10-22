X

Cobb to open family justice center for abuse survivors

May 13, 2020 Marietta - Portrait of Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes at her office in Cobb County Superior Court building in Marietta on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Credit: Hyosub Shin, Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Meris Lutz, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Cobb County District Attorney’s office announced this week the creation of a family justice center for victims of domestic violence and abuse.

DA Joyette Holmes said in a statement that her office had been awarded a four-year federal grant worth up to $400,000 to found the center. The new center will combine services from nonprofits and law enforcement in one building so that clients don’t have to visit multiple locations for help.

“The partnering agencies are committed to the establishment of a Family Justice Center for our community so that we can serve the victim where they are rather than the victim having to seek services where the agencies are located," Holmes said, according to the statement. “This streamlining of services will provide a safe place for victims and survivors to go to receive wrap-around and holistic services.”

Partners will include LiveSAFE Resources, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, a number of local police departments and Legal Aid of Cobb County.

