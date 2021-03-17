Cobb COVID-19 update: new cases in the county have sharply declined

The most recent COVID-19 statistics for Cobb County show that during the two weeks prior to March 15, the number of people testing positive for the virus fell by nearly 75% since the beginning of 2021, according to a county presentation dated Tuesday.
The number of new cases in the two weeks prior to the beginning of 2021 was more than 1,000 per 100,000 residents, according to a report from the Cobb and Douglas Public Health department. That number now stands at 267 cases per 100,000 residents.
The update also says that more than 160,000 people have received vaccines in the county.
It’s not clear if the numbers reflect only Cobb residents, who have tested positive or received vaccinations, or if they also include some people who live outside the county.
Cobb’s population is estimated at 790,588.
The presentation cited U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures showing that 204 people in Georgia have tested positive for the UK and South African variants of the virus, a statistic that puts Georgia among the top five states in the U.S. for people having contracted those strains.
Last week, Dr. Janet Pak Memark, district health director for Cobb and Douglas counties, expressed concern about the variants, which scientists have warned are more contagious, leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases as more people become eligible for vaccines.