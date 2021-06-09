Cobb County school board to discuss critical race theory

The state board of education passed a resolution last week to set parameters around how race is to be taught in schools. Gov. Brian Kemp last month urged the board to take “immediate steps to ensure that critical race theory and its dangerous ideology do not take root in our state standards and curriculum.”

Following the state’s action, school board members in Gwinnett as well as Cobb took to social media to criticize the resolution. Cobb school board member Jaha Howard said systemic racism, both past and present, “has devastating effects on Georgians both inside and outside the classroom.”

“Let’s trust our educators and allow them to teach the full scope of our shared history,” he said. “Let’s trust our counselors and health care professionals to promote the full scope of student wellness. Let’s trust our communities to grapple with the full scope of our unique diversity.”