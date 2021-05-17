Cobb Chair to host town hall on Georgia voting law

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and county Elections Director Janine Eveler will answer questions about how Georgia’s new voting law, known as Senate Bill 202, will impact the county at a town-hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will be at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.
Cupid has criticized the law, which limits drop boxes for absentee ballots, requires different forms of ID for absentee voting and bans handing out food and drinks to voters in line, as being unnecessary and based on a lie that the 2020 elections were subject to voter fraud.
The state’s sweep elections overhaul has been criticized and praised nationally, sparked talk of boycotts and prompted Major League Baseball to relocate the July All-Star Game from Cobb’s Truist Park to Denver, costing local businesses millions in projected revenue.