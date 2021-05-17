Cobb Chair to host town hall on Georgia voting law

Cobb County chairwoman Lisa Cupid answers questions about the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia during a press conference on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Cobb County Government building in Marietta, Georgia. The decision to move the event was made in response to the state legislature's passage of a new voting law, that critics say will limit voting rights for residents of the state. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Christina Matacotta