Cobb Chair to host town hall on Georgia voting law

Cobb County chairwoman Lisa Cupid answers questions about the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia during a press conference on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Cobb County Government building in Marietta, Georgia. The decision to move the event was made in response to the state legislature's passage of a new voting law, that critics say will limit voting rights for residents of the state. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Credit: Christina Matacotta

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Stephen Deere, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and county Elections Director Janine Eveler will answer questions about how Georgia’s new voting law, known as Senate Bill 202, will impact the county at a town-hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will be at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

Cupid has criticized the law, which limits drop boxes for absentee ballots, requires different forms of ID for absentee voting and bans handing out food and drinks to voters in line, as being unnecessary and based on a lie that the 2020 elections were subject to voter fraud.

The state’s sweep elections overhaul has been criticized and praised nationally, sparked talk of boycotts and prompted Major League Baseball to relocate the July All-Star Game from Cobb’s Truist Park to Denver, costing local businesses millions in projected revenue.

