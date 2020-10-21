Cobb approves major redevelopment of Mableton shopping center

Cobb Commissioners on Tuesday approved a large development in Mableton that will consist of hundreds of apartments, as well as town homes and retail space.
The development will replace an existing shopping center that was built in the 1980s at the intersection of Floyd Road and the East-West Connector. The 58-acre property was approved for 402 residential units and more than 250,000 square feet of commercial space.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who represents the area, said that the proposal had attracted a lot of interest “in a good way” from residents who were “appreciative to see something like this be a catalyst for the area.”
“The way that retail has been going, any time there’s opportunity to bring residential closer to retail it just strengthens the possibilities of success,” Cupid said.
The board approved the development in a split vote of 3-2 with Commissioners Bob Ott and Keli Gambrill opposed.
“I think it’s going to create a hardship for the folks that already live there,” Ott said, citing traffic concerns.