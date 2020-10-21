Cobb approves major redevelopment of Mableton shopping center

The development will replace an existing shopping center that was built in the 1980s at the intersection of Floyd Road and the East-West Connector. The 58-acre property was approved for 402 residential units and more than 250,000 square feet of commercial space.

Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who represents the area, said that the proposal had attracted a lot of interest “in a good way” from residents who were “appreciative to see something like this be a catalyst for the area.”