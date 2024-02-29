Metro Atlanta

Cobb approves $26M for sheriff’s office renovations

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens speaks during a press conference at Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

By
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved spending $25.7 million to renovate the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in downtown Marietta this week.

The first four floors of the public safety building, located at 185 Roswell Street in Marietta, will be renovated to include structural updates, an elevator, and other improvements to bring the building up to code, according to the funding request.

Commissioner Monique Sheffield said she discovered “serious health concerns” during a recent tour.

“It is a public safety building, but it doesn’t feel safe in some degree, for the public or for the employees,” Sheffield said. “Had this been done years ago, perhaps it wouldn’t be as much of a sticker shock.”

The board allocated $19 million from the capital contingency fund, which includes money the county sets aside for capital improvement projects. That $19 million represents 80% of the fund balance. The renovation is also an approved special purpose local option sales tax project, so the remaining costs will be covered with 2016 and 2022 SPLOST dollars.

Finance Director Bill Volckmann said the county could reimburse the contingency fund through extra 2022 SPLOST funds.

Commissioner Keli Gambrill pushed back on the request and pointed out that several other departments also need facility renovations and other capital improvements.

“You’re asking us to fund this, but how do we know that this truly is a top priority, and not some other items that need attention more?” Gambrill said.

County Manager Jackie McMorris said the building has not ever been renovated since it was built in 1968. The building also houses the county’s probate and magistrate courts, although those departments will not be included in the $25 million renovation.

Sheriff Craig Owens said that the renovation is desperately needed due to the building’s age and the number of people who come in and out.

“I’m not saying anybody’s facility is not bad, but we do have a lot of people that come in that facility on a daily basis,” Owens said.

The board approved the renovation project in a 3-2 vote with no discussion in its Tuesday night meeting, with Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Gambrill in opposition.

