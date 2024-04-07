Clouds forecast for N. Georgia during eclipse

The weather isn’t cooperating for those in the northern part of the city and state who hope to get a good view of the 2024 eclipse.

As of Sunday afternoon, cloud coverage for Monday from 2-3 p.m. in North Georgia will be between 50% to 75%, according to the National Weather Service. But things look better in the sunny south.

“We’re still expecting North Georgia to have the most unfavorable conditions, with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the early afternoon, but for areas south of I-20, we are looking at sunny skies for pretty much the entire day,” said Lindsay Marlow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The moon will pass between the Earth and the sun around 3:04 p.m., resulting in a partial eclipse that will cover between 82% and 85% of the sun. The eclipse starts at about 1:45 p.m. and ends at 4:20 p.m.

The path of totality will cross over 13 states, entering in Texas and exiting in Maine. To witness the complete phase of the eclipse, you must be located within the specific path.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions will be cloudy in North Georgia during the eclipse. This means some of us sticking around may only see glimpses of the spectacle.

Clouds are expected in much of the eclipse’s path Monday thanks to storms that are moving across the central U.S. Your best chances for a clear viewing of the complete eclipse is in northern New England. The NWS said the forecast may change at any moment and your view may end up being obscured.

Scattered rain could also be coming Monday. Showers will remain light and will be sticking around northwest Georgia, the NWS reported. The chance for rain in Atlanta at the time of the eclipse remains minimal.

If you find yourself staring at some clouds — with your eclipse glasses, of course — then there are alternative options. The total solar eclipse can still be viewed online.

NASA will stream telescope views of the sun starting at 1 p.m. The Exploratorium museum will also broadcast eclipse day views starting at 1:45 p.m.