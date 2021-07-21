Clayton votes to keep mask mandates in county-owned buildings

County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner had sought on Tuesday to repeal the mandate, but his fellow commissioners voted down the idea. The opposing commissioners said the threat of COVID-19 is far from over and worried that repealing the mandate would put workers and citizens at risk.

“I just think for a while we need to just hold off until these numbers start going down and ... this Delta variant and all gets under control just a little,” said Clayton Commissioner Gail Hambrick. “I think we really need to keep this in place.”