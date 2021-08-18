Clayton superintendent pushes vaccinations as sixth school goes virtual

The increases have happened despite mask mandates adopted by many of the school systems and safety measures put in place to minimize infections, like using Plexiglass in classes to separate students.

Clayton County has some of the lowest vaccinations rates in metro Atlanta. Students younger than 12 are not yet eligible for inoculation.

“We are noticing that most of our situation in which we are quarantining are among those who are not vaccinated,” he said. “Our children are getting the virus from those persons who are not vaccinated.”

Remote learning is not the only change resulting from the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Clayton on Wednesday said it would limit stadium capacity to 50% during football season, which kicks off Friday. A national disruption in the supply of breakfasts and lunches to schools also has forced the district to offer only one entree option during the day.

While Beasley said he did not expect the district to return to full virtual learning for all schools, he said the community must come together to bring the virus numbers down.

“I’ve had many people say, ‘When are we going to move the whole district to virtual learning,’” he said. “We are not there.

“We need all of you to do your part” to keep the school system safe, he said.