Clayton students inspired by “good trouble” in registering to vote

More than 700 Clayton County students, inspired by the late Atlanta Cong. John Lewis’ “good trouble” call to action, registered to vote for the first time during early voting, the county school system said.
In an effort to teach young people the value of civic participation, the school system partnered with the “Good Trouble Voter Campaign” and “When We ALL Vote” to inspire students to register and learn about participating in elections.
“In Clayton County our students understand the importance of voting, and we have registered almost 750 first-time voters” Ralph Simpson, Clayton County Schools deputy superintendent of school leadership and improvement, said in a video message.
The voter education effort included virtual assemblies to talk about voting, mock elections and student competitions aimed at grooming participants to be informed voters.
Students also took part in a competition to create a public service announcement with the theme “I Can’t, but YOU Can! Be My Voice!” Winners of the contest were Nadia Brown, Marc Ditomasso, Gabriela Aguila and McKayla Robertson.