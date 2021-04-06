X

Clayton State University hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive Tuesday

Clayton State University will host its second vaccination on Tuesday, four days after a similar effort was held in the parking lot of the school's Spivey Hall. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Credit: Steve Schaefer

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton State University will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive Tuesday for students, staff and their families, four days after a previous effort had better-than-expected turnout.

The Clayton County school will offer drive up vaccinations from 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of Spivey Hall, a university spokeswoman said. About 400 people are expected to participate.

Clayton State vaccinated about 600 people on Friday, 100 more than the university initially expected. But leaders said Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent decision to offer the vaccine to all Georgians 16 and older has boosted numbers interested in getting the protection.

