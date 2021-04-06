Clayton State University hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive Tuesday

The Clayton County school will offer drive up vaccinations from 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of Spivey Hall, a university spokeswoman said. About 400 people are expected to participate.

Clayton State vaccinated about 600 people on Friday, 100 more than the university initially expected. But leaders said Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent decision to offer the vaccine to all Georgians 16 and older has boosted numbers interested in getting the protection.