Clayton Schools to investigate educator allegedly shirtless in class

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Clayton County Schools said it is investigating a report that a teacher was shirtless in a classroom at Jonesboro High School.

“Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by an educator,” the district said in a statement on Monday. “District leaders are investigating this matter and will determine appropriate actions as all details are learned.

“As this is an active investigation, the district will not offer any additional comments,” the statement said.

Channel 2 Action News on Monday reported that it had received a video of an unidentified male at the school that appeared to be without a shirt on, The video, which the news station said was sent by a student, was allegedly taken in a class.

However, it was unclear when the video was taken or under what circumstances may have led to the removal of the shirt.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

