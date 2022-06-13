BreakingNews
AJC INVESTIGATION: Derelict apartment complex puts profits over tenants
Clayton school leaders to recognize county legislative delegation

Clayton County school leaders to recognize county legislative delegation at Monday meeting.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County school leaders are expected to recognize the south metro Atlanta community’s legislative delegation at its Monday meeting.

The school system rescheduled its earlier board meeting set for the previous week to accommodate the meeting with the legislative delegation. The special recognition is expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Among the agenda items are a discussion on the school board’s 2023 school board finances, an update on SPLOST activities, personnel changes and an executive session.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

