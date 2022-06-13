Clayton school leaders to recognize county legislative delegation

Clayton County school leaders are expected to recognize the south metro Atlanta community’s legislative delegation at its Monday meeting.
The school system rescheduled its earlier board meeting set for the previous week to accommodate the meeting with the legislative delegation. The special recognition is expected to begin at 5 p.m.
Among the agenda items are a discussion on the school board’s 2023 school board finances, an update on SPLOST activities, personnel changes and an executive session.
