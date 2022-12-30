Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains

The water main breaks also caused the county to close some buildings, including three libraries and the tax assessor’s office. The county’s main elections and registration office also was closed, but relocated services to 285 Government Circle in Jonesboro. The officials said leaks in vacant buildings also contributed to water issues.

The water issues came at the same time that the county opened a warming station at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale for residents who needed shelter from the bitter cold.

The school system in a news release late Thursday said that Adamson Middle School, Mt. Zion High School, Kilpatrick Elementary School, Riverdale High School and Utopian Academy of the Arts also “encountered some significant damage due to the winter storm.”

The leaders at the news conference, which included officials from the Clayton County Police, Clayton County Fire, Clayton County Commission and the school board, defended the county’s response to the emergency, which some said was slow and inadequate.

“A lot of times the citizens don’t have the information as to what is going on in the background,” Clayton Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said. “We’re scrambling. We’re getting everybody together. We’re trying to get resources together to address those citizens in need.”