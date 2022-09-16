ajc logo
X

Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman

Clayton County's payment of $559,000 for the design of an incubator building at the $800 million mixed-use development in Lake City called "The Roman" is raising eyebrows among the south metro Atlanta community's county commissioners. The incubator would be the small building at the bottom left in this picture.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Combined ShapeCaption
Clayton County's payment of $559,000 for the design of an incubator building at the $800 million mixed-use development in Lake City called "The Roman" is raising eyebrows among the south metro Atlanta community's county commissioners. The incubator would be the small building at the bottom left in this picture.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Design fee part of $4 million business ‘incubator’ planned for site of massive mixed-use project

Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center, a disclosure that appeared to catch leaders by surprise at a commission meeting this week.

The expense came to light Tuesday during a briefing about The Roman, an ambitious $800 million mixed-use development where the business “incubator” will be built.

The $4 million incubator is a small part of a proposal that includes futuristic-looking office, hotel and condo towers and a 7,000-plus-seat amphitheater.

Questions have been raised about the feasibility of the The Roman project, which has not received local zoning and permits and has yet to be submitted for regional or state approvals.

Clayton Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford told commissioners that $559,000 in taxpayer funds had already been spent on an architectural and engineering design for the nascent incubator. Commissioner Felicia Franklin said the payment is surprising when the developer has yet to submit plans for local review or for a state infrastructure assessment known as a Development of Regional Impact or DRI.

“I’m a little confused on how we get to paying out for (architectural and engineering) designs when they are still in the feasibility study,” Franklin said. “So we paid half-a-million for the concept, but it hasn’t gone through the proper zoning (and) DRI feasibility?”

The question reflected multiple concerns commissioners expressed Tuesday about the project, one of the largest luxury proposals pitched in metro Atlanta in recent years and in a county often overlooked for such large-scale projects.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roman is a proposed mixed-use project consisting of high-end condos, an office tower, a luxury hotel, an amphitheater and a small business incubator in Clayton County.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

The Roman is a proposed mixed-use project consisting of high-end condos, an office tower, a luxury hotel, an amphitheater and a small business incubator in Clayton County.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roman is a proposed mixed-use project consisting of high-end condos, an office tower, a luxury hotel, an amphitheater and a small business incubator in Clayton County.

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Set for 26 acres at an abandoned Ingles grocery store, the proposal would include four high-rises of at least 25 stories, the tallest buildings south of I-20. Developer Jacques Roman, CEO of Roman United, said the amphitheater and a 27-story condo building would be built within a year, a timeline experts said would be hard to meet given its current lack of approvals.

Roman United signed a long-term land lease late last year for the Ingles property, which is owned by a county agency.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution story published Sept. 2 revealed Roman and his wife suffered an eviction from their Dunwoody apartment in 2019. A portfolio of projects once listed on the company’s website and since removed included projects that did not exist and featured stock images of a German mall, a UNESCO world heritage site and Harvard University.

Explore$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions

Roman United and its partners have said the project, except for the incubator, will be “privately funded.” The partners have said they have foreign investors but did not disclose them or other funding sources to the AJC.

On Tuesday, Roman and design partner Robert Szantner, of Detroit-based Yamasaki Architects, outlined plans for commissioners including discussions they said they have had with leaders about traffic and the proposal’s environmental impact.

The partners said they met with leaders of the county school system, which also is building an arena in a building the district bought at nearby SouthLake Mall.

The developers said they plan to kick off The Roman with the business incubator.

“The incubator is our priority,” Szantner said.

COO Stanford has said that the county’s agreement to fund the incubator includes a claw back provision that allows Clayton to be repaid any financial investment if the project is not completed.

Hussein Bakri, the founder of Dubai-based Bad Consult and another partner on the project, previously told the AJC the 17,000-square-foot incubator could be 3-D printed in whole or in part, a big undertaking for a relatively new form of construction.

The design fees paid to date, meanwhile, equal about 14% of the incubator’s budget. Design fees are typically about 7% of a project’s budget, industry experts say.

Stanford said he did not know if the county was paying more than normal because there is not a flat rate to use as a guide. He said design work costs fluctuate on the company doing the work and how they calculate architectural and engineering expenditures.

But despite their presentation, Commissioner Gail Hambrick appeared confused.

“Is this signed off and going forward?” she asked.

Franklin said she had hoped for more information on a timeline for meeting DRI guidelines to make it a reality.

The developers said they will file for DRI review in about three weeks.

“What we need to see is a specific timeline, has it gone through the state processes, through the departments to be vetted to make sure a project like this will fit this topography,” Franklin said.

Larry Vincent, executive director of Invest Clayton, the county’s development authority and owner of the Ingles land, said the developers are facing challenges new to the community because of what they are proposing.

“We’ve never built anything like this in Clayton County,” he said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit1h ago
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
49m ago
The late Ellen Partridge with former students Patti Keeble Manion and Joseph Jarrell, both of whom credit her with inspiring them to also become teachers. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Contributed

A teacher honors educator who inspired him, Ellen Partridge
1h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
21h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
21h ago
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
1h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
1h ago
Kemp announces $130M aid package to boost Grady
17h ago
120 affordable rentals return to market in Adair Park after renovation
18h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
16h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
20h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top