Clayton County’s Stillwell a national blue ribbon school

Clayton County’s Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts has been named an Exemplary High Performing Schools National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 by the U.S. Department of Education.
Stilwell is one of two high schools named for a blue ribbon school in Georgia and becomes the second for the district to receive the honor. Elite Scholars Academy was so named in 2014.
“We are extremely delighted to share this news with our stakeholders,” Clayton School Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “I join with the Clayton County Board of Education and with all our students, our staff and our administrators in commending Stilwell School of the Arts for earning this tremendous recognition.
“Clearly this amazing school and all those associated with it are outstanding examples of our commitment to high performance,” Beasley said.
Blue Ribbon schools are chosen in one of two performance categories: high performing schools based on state assessments or nationally normed tests, and exemplary achievement gap closing schools for those that lead in improving education gaps.