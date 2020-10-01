Clayton County’s Stillwell a national blue ribbon school

Stilwell is one of two high schools named for a blue ribbon school in Georgia and becomes the second for the district to receive the honor. Elite Scholars Academy was so named in 2014.

“We are extremely delighted to share this news with our stakeholders,” Clayton School Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “I join with the Clayton County Board of Education and with all our students, our staff and our administrators in commending Stilwell School of the Arts for earning this tremendous recognition.