X

Clayton County’s Beasley to talk remote learning through end of year

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley to discuss remote learning during YouTube Live on Monday. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Local News | 6 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley will discuss the remainder of the district’s 2020 academic year during a YouTube Live on Monday.

The school system is one of a few in metro Atlanta that has decided not to return to physical buildings for the rest of 2020 because of concerns about COVID-19. Other districts have allowed students to elect whether they want to mix in-class instruction with remote learning.

Beasley will share details about the district’s decision to stick with all-remote learning during the event, which begins at 11 a.m. The school system will reassess in January its plans for the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.