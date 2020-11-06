Clayton County’s Beasley to talk remote learning through end of year

The school system is one of a few in metro Atlanta that has decided not to return to physical buildings for the rest of 2020 because of concerns about COVID-19. Other districts have allowed students to elect whether they want to mix in-class instruction with remote learning.

Beasley will share details about the district’s decision to stick with all-remote learning during the event, which begins at 11 a.m. The school system will reassess in January its plans for the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year.