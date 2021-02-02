Clayton County to protect “crown” of black women

The Clayton Commission has placed on its agenda an ordinance to vote on that will “prohibit business housing, and public accommodation discrimination based on protective and cultural hair textures and hairstyles within the county,” the legislation says.

The ordinance is part of the national “CROWN Act” movement, which seeks to create laws in schools and at offices protecting against discrimination related to race-based hairstyles, such as braids, locs, twists and knots. CROWN stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”