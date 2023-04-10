BreakingNews
Clayton County to hold meeting on widening Battle Creek-Mount Zion streets
Clayton County to hold meeting on widening Battle Creek-Mount Zion streets

Credit: Andria Brooks

Credit: Andria Brooks

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The Clayton County Department of Transportation and Development will hold a meeting later this month to discuss detours associated with the future widening of Battle Creek Road and Mount Zion Boulevard.

The two roads will be widened from two to four lanes from Southlake Parkway to Somerton Drive, the county said. The widening is a part of the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. April 27 at the headquarters of the Clayton County Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.

