Clayton County temporarily closing Bailey Senior Center for repairs

The closure, set for July 26 to Aug. 6, 2021, will require the cancellation of all classes and programs, though they will be made up later, the county said in an announcement. Employees will be moved to the Aging Program, Kinship Care and the J. Charley Griswell Senior Center until the work is completed.

“We anticipate the necessary replacement for the air conditioner will be completed within a two-week time frame,” Tori-Strawter Tanks, director of senior services, said. “Additionally, we expect that the center will be fully operational and that all classes and all programs will resume at the regular scheduled time on Monday, August 9, 2021.”